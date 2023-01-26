WithSecure launches advanced protection for Microsoft Teams to secure hybrid workforce

Securing online collaboration tools has become more important than ever for modern businesses, especially given the increasingly hybrid nature of doing things, whether internally or externally. WithSecure (formerly known as F-Secure Business) has added new advanced protection capabilities to its cloud-native security platform, WithSecure Elements, specifically to help the hybrid workforce – and external collaborators – meet safely via Microsoft Teams on any device.

Microsoft Teams has become the most widely used online meeting and cloud-based collaboration service, making for a very enticing attack vector not covered by traditional legacy security approaches. The recent WithSecure Pulse survey* highlighted that safeguarding the hybrid workforce was the number one security outcome for organisations. However, the new update will also encompass protection for external collaboration and content sharing.

“Meetings with external parties over Teams are quite common and conducted via a vast array of devices, so people joining with mobile devices may pass malicious content without even knowing it. This is why we designed a seamlessly integrated solution to protect users on Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft 365 collaboration services regardless of the device they use,” said Leszek Tasiemski, WithSecure Head of Product Management.

The new Microsoft Teams protection completes WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection solution that also covers Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. Its advanced capabilities protect against previously unknown threats by using WithSecure’s award-winning protection and sandboxing technology. As a result, malicious content such as viruses, Trojans and ransomware are accurately detected, blocked and removed promptly. Organisations can get the complete Microsoft 365 collaboration protection into use in just minutes and it’s part of the unified cloud-native WithSecure Elements security platform. It also comes with pick-and-choose modules for endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management and collaboration protection.

The new advanced Microsoft Teams protection is automatically included in all WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection subscriptions. More information is available at https://www.withsecure.com/en/expertise/resources/teams-protection-completes-the-cyber-puzzle.

* Source: WithSecure Pulse23 survey with 3 072 respondents was carried out during May 2022 across 12 countries (UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, US, Canada and Japan). Respondents were decision-makers or decision influencers in their organisations for purchase of IT, cloud or network security products and services. Read the full WithSecure Pulse23 report at withsecure.com/pulse2023.