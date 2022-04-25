The Open Group Announces Launch of the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the release of the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition, marking a major milestone in the development of the world’s most widely-used Enterprise Architecture framework. Developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum, today’s release introduces a refreshed modular structure which will make it easier to apply the TOGAF framework to different kinds of organizations and styles of architecture.

Building on over twenty-five years of development and constant input from the forum’s global community of EA thought leaders, the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition expands the material available to architecture practitioners to make adoption of best practices easier. With greatly expanded guidance and “how-to” material, it enables organizations to operate in an efficient and effective way across a broad range of use-cases, including Agile enterprises and Digital Transformation.

The modular structure provides Enterprise Architects with greater guidance, and simpler navigation, for applying the TOGAF framework alongside its comprehensive fundamental knowledge base. By framing the knowledge base and the topic-specific guidance as separate, formal parts of the TOGAF Standard, the new release will also make it possible to release additional material more frequently while maintaining continuity and stability in its fundamental content.

“The Open Group shares a collective vision of Boundaryless Information Flow™, and the release of the TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition is a powerful expression of that vision”, commented Steve Nunn, CEO and President of The Open Group. “The next decade of technology and business pressures will require organizations to be more agile, resilient, and adaptable than ever, and that will make a clear approach to architecture more important than ever. I am proud of what The Open Group Architecture Forum has produced for this release, which makes the TOGAF framework significantly more usable by even more businesses while maintaining its core values of consistency, openness, and efficiency.”

“The TOGAF Standard, 10 Edition shows you where to find enduring and universal concepts. It highlights where to find stable, proven best practice. It underscores where to look for new emerging ideas. Bringing together universal concepts, best practice guidance, and emerging ideas is how you adapt the TOGAF Standard for your configured Enterprise Architecture practice,” commented Chris Forde, VP Enterprise Architecture of The Open Group.

The TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition continues to grow the framework’s ability to enable fundamental aspects of business strategy. These enhancements will also benefit vendors in terms of their ability to deliver competitive new features and services to customers in specialized market segments while adhering to open standards which underpin interoperability.

“The fact that the TOGAF Standard is a living body of knowledge is one of its great advantages,” continued Steve Nunn. “We have now arrived at a point where business strategy and digital solutions are inseparable, and organizations of every size, in every sector, face the need to establish Agile ways of working which continually evolve and adapt. The TOGAF® Standard, 10th Edition shows how the TOGAF ecosystem is itself adapting to this reality, growing with businesses to deliver significant value in times of change.”