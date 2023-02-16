Liquid C2 lauded by Cloudflare

Liquid C2, part of pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies, has been named as Cloudflare Partner for 2022, as well as Certification Champions for 2022.

The recognition is for Liquid C2’s commitment to skills growth, sales contribution and bringing the best-in-class solutions to Africa.

David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2, says thanks to the partnership with Cloudflare Liquid C2 can deliver more customised cyber security solutions, improve customer service, and create long-term relationships with customers.

According to the two companies, over the last year their collaboration has helped enterprises and SMEs understand the importance of investing in cyber security solutions considering the ever-growing threat landscape. This award is a testament to the work undertaken to deliver people-centric, secure workplaces, they say.

Cloudflare says that despite being a relatively young player in the cyber security industry, Liquid C2 “has demonstrated a deep understanding of the requirements of its African customers.”

Cloudflare stated: “The organisation was the first African company to launch a matrix of Cyber Security Fusion Centres in Africa. Through its strategic partnerships with international players like Microsoft, Oracle, and AWS, Liquid C2 understands how to create cloud solutions that deliver our customers' every business need.”

Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing code.



Liquid C2 offers managed cloud and security services, product solutions, and related professiojal and advisory services in 22 African countries. The operates an Azure Stack deployment across four countries and has deployed Cyber Security Fusion Centres in South Africa and Kenya, with another four to be launched this year.