Wemade's New MMORPG 'MIR M: Vanguard & Vagabond' Launches Worldwide. (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade officially launched its MMORPG ‘MIR M: Vanguard & Vagabond’ (MIR M) in more than 170 countries across the globe on January 31, 2023.

‘MIR M’ is an MMORPG that recreated ‘The Legend of Mir 2’, Wemade’s representative intellectual property (IP) that received a lot of attention from global players and led the craze for K-games. MIR M maximizes the unique strategic performance of the original game with ‘grid battlegrounds’ that enhance the fun of tactical plays and 'quarter-views’ that allow users to easily identify the battle composition.

It also has a new growth system with a high degree of freedom called Mandala, which allows users to activate different states and customize characters in their own way. ‘Hidden Valley Capture’ and ‘Sabuk Castle Siege’ allow users to compete for economic rewards and power.

The game token 'DRONE' and governance token 'DOGMA' have been added to MIR M to create an 'inter-game economy' with MIR4. It will also launch NFT (Non-Fungible Token) trading service for game characters and items in the future.

Wemade is planning numerous events to celebrate the official launch of MIR M. It will hold special events like Party Dungeons and Dungeon Raids, give away various summon tickets and other items through daily check-in events, and more. Once ‘DOGMA’ and ‘DRONE’ are added to the ‘Fusion depot’ through the ‘Featured IMO’ after the official launch, the tokens will be given to ‘Reflect’ holders via airdrop events.

MIR M, which supports a total of 12 languages, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and the official website.

More information on MIR M is available on the official website.

