Billetterie Legal Practice Manager software: Best kept secret

2022 was a great year in terms of product development for Billetterie Software. The Legal Practice Manager solution enjoyed significant customer-driven improvements. Our continuous customer engagements gave us a unified understanding of their needs and informed the upgrades and additional functionality, as listed below.

Invoicing;

Statements; and

Trust accounts.

Two-factor authentication – inclusion of an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Multiple agent assignments for case management;

Customisable reminders;

Patent module added; and

Designs module added.

Reporting: new dashboard.

Customise IP service catalogue for patent registrations; and

Case management module.

Task automation through workflows;

Document template creation;

Document automation; and

E-mail automation.

Some previously announced additional features include the Certificate Generation Solution, a process aimed at digitising and automating the issuing of all trademark-related certificates.

The Digital Certificate solution has greatly benefited the National Office for Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and all interested legal entities using the service.

The benefits include:

Cost saving;

Efficient distribution;

Paperless green technology; and

Time saving.

One of the finest revelations for 2022 was the introduction of the Legal Practice Management (LPM) Pro. The primary function is to generate IP Bulk EDI documents for E-filing to the National Registry. The LPM Pro generates standard IP forms for viewing before filing. The national registry business rules are applied to all the data for validation before submission.

Our customers and their needs remain our biggest priority. Using Billetterie LPM, they can focus more on client satisfaction and growing their client base.

As we begin the new year, our drive to ensure that Billetterie LPM remains a world-class, cloud-based solution for law firms and legal departments will be much more pronounced.

Essential for us as Billetterie Software is that the LPM product remains the preferred software for managing a legal practice. According to Gartner, 69% of companies will increase their spending on digital technology in 2023. As a result, legal firms should adapt and learn how to use technology to drive efficiencies for their clients or face the risk of being left behind.

Legal practitioners using the Billetterie LPM product will enjoy the following:

A safe and reliable repository for client information, contacts, documents, client files and related information;

A client portal feature that allows clients to access their case files, cutting back on time spent preparing regular updates;

Secure in-app communication between legal practitioners and their clients;

Time tracking for billing purposes;

Automated tasks through workflows and reminders; and

Document and e-mail automation.

What our clients say about us:

‘Thank you for the opportunity to be part of the Billetterie trademark software, I must say that it was a pleasure registering my trademark on the platform. The platform's user interaction was exceptional and the registration process was simple, quick and effective. 5/5 stars! I would definitely recommend the platform to my network.’ By Ryan Matulich.

Visit our website here for more information and start your automation journey.

Request a demo and a free obligation-free 30-day trial here.

Contact us at info@billetteriesoftware.co.za.

