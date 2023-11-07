NetApp Delivers Simple, Affordable, and Application-First Hybrid Cloud Solution for the Midmarket together with Fujitsu and VMware

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced they are targeting small and medium businesses with a new bundled virtualization solution that will be sold and marketed by Fujitsu, a VMware and NetApp reseller. The solution delivers an integrated and affordable virtualized infrastructure solution to help small and medium businesses simplify and accelerate the management of traditional and modern applications, sold and supported through Fujitsu and Fujitsu partners. It uses the latest VMware vSphere 8 virtualization software, Fujitsu PRIMERGY Servers, and NetApp all-flash storage systems, complete with NetApp ONTAP integration to vSphere.

According to a 2023 IDC European CloudOps survey, approximately 60 percent of organizations surveyed are spending two-to-three times more in the cloud than they had originally budgeted. As a result, many organizations today are taking an application-first, cloud-smart approach to how they build a hybrid and multicloud architecture and maintain flexibility and control of their virtual machines (VMs) and data.

“Small and midsize business require reliable technologies that can deliver enterprise-grade capabilities, but often find what’s available both complex and cost prohibitive,” said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, WW Partner Organization at NetApp. “As we celebrate the 25 anniversary of our partnership with Fujitsu, we’re bringing a simplified and integrated virtualized infrastructure solution to the SMB market that delivers enterprise-class, hybrid multicloud architecture at an affordable price.”

The combination of the latest VMware vSphere virtualization software, Fujitsu PRIMERGY Servers, and NetApp All-Flash systems helps IT organizations deploy a cost-effective and efficient cloud-ready platform that is architected forward to seamlessly move workloads to public cloud providers of choice and bring workloads back on-premises if desired while maintaining operational consistency.

“At Fujitsu, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions to market that empower our customers, regardless of their size or industry,” said Christian Leutner, Vice President and Head of European Platform Business at Fujitsu. “Our collaboration with NetApp means we can now deliver simplified, cost-effective virtualization solutions to our customers, allowing us to focus on innovation and to gain competitive edge.”

Key benefits of this bundled solution include:

- VMware vSphere 8 enterprise virtualization software, which brings the benefits of cloud to on-premises deployments

- Fujitsu PRIMERGY Servers running the latest Intel x86 processors, Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager (SIM), and Fujitsu Professional Services

- NetApp all-flash A150 storage management arrays offering enterprise-class performance at entry-level price

- NetApp ONTAP data management software and API integrations to vSphere to simplify storage provisioning and operations

- NetApp Software Bundle, which includes NetApp technologies such as SnapCenter, SnapMirror, SnapRestore and FlexClone to offload and simplify data management operations

“We’ve all seen a strong shift from cloud-first to cloud-smart approaches as IT organizations seek solutions with the fastest ROI for the business,” says Ricky Cooper, Head Partner of WW Partner and Commercial Sales at VMware. “Together with Fujitsu and NetApp, we offer customers a world class and affordable hybrid cloud infrastructure for their customer workloads.”

NetApp, Fujitsu, and VMware are focused on helping customers simplify and standardize IT infrastructure and operations. The result for customers is an enterprise-class, virtualized, cloud-smart, and complete infrastructure with simplified procurement, services, and support, affordably priced for the midmarket.

The Fujitsu, NetApp, VMware Hybrid Cloud solution is available and sold through Fujitsu directly and through Fujitsu, NetApp, and VMware authorized channel partners.