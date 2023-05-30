Quectel 5G RG620T modules based on MediaTek T830 gain global certifications to help drive FWA app deployment (Graphic: Business Wire)

(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that its 5G New Radio (NR) modules series, the RG620T has received FCC/ IC/ CE and RCM certifications. The RG620T series is the first 5G module based on the MediaTek T830 System-on-Chip (SoC) to receive all these certifications. The certifications will enable customers to efficiently deploy their 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) devices around the globe.

The RG620T delivers an extensive range of cutting-edge features including ultra-high 5G data speeds, quad-core A55 CPU, the latest Wi-Fi 7 connection as well as a series of innovations in antenna frequency band design, flash memory and QuecOpen, making it an ideal solution for the FWA market which demands higher wireless performance and more design flexibility.



Available in commercial samples, the RG620T offers two variants, the RG620T-NA for the North American market, and the RG620T-EU for the EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Brazilian markets.

“As MediaTek’s long-term strategic partner, we have extended our cooperation across multiple product lines including 5G, LTE, LPWA, GNSS and more,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Leveraging the powerful performance of the MediaTek T830 platform, our globally certified 5G R16 module series RG620T will give new momentum to the growing 5G FWA market and other applications to deliver superior mobile broadband experiences.”

“5G is bringing new breakthroughs to ever more always-connected products. Together we are enabling smarter homes and business, industrial IoT and even the Internet of Vehicles,” said Martin Lin, Deputy General Manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “Quectel is an important, long-term partner, and its RG620T, based on MediaTek T830, is an ideal platform to create leading next-generation, always-connected 5G FWA products for a wide range of applications and markets.”

Up to 7.01 Gbps download speeds

Compliant with the 3GPP Release 16 standard, the RG620T module supports up to 300 MHz downlink bandwidth and NR 4CA (four-carrier aggregation) in FDD and TDD modes, allowing 5G devices with this module inside to achieve download speeds of up to 7.01 Gbps. Additionally, the RG620T supports up to 200 MHz uplink bandwidth and NR 2CA, enabling uplink speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps.

The high bandwidth and low latency features make the RG620T especially suitable for innovative 5G use cases such as eXtended reality (XR) and cloud live broadcast. Its high bandwidth enables real-time wireless transmission of high-definition XR content, while the low-latency feature effectively reduces dizziness caused by image lag, and therefore provides an immersive experience for users.

The MediaTek T830 platform embedded in Quectel’s RG620T module integrates a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU with a base frequency of 2.2 GHz. It also has a built-in M80 5G modem which adopts MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies to ensure optimal energy efficiency for all 5G connection conditions. These powerful features make sure that 5G devices using the RG620T can take advantage of the CPU's residual performance, improve processing efficiency while reducing costs.

Another significant benefit is that the SoC chipset solution does not need a host controller, allowing customers to reduce the debugging workload of USB or PCIe interfaces and ensuring that the module’s high throughput rate is not restricted by the USB or PCIe interface.

8RX for enhanced wireless performance

With advanced features including the hardware-level MediaTek Network Processing Unit (NPU), Wi-Fi Offload Engine, MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving technology, Power Class 1.5 (PC1.5) as well as PC2 High Power User Equipment (HPUE), the RG620T further reduces power consumption, improves throughput, and provides more stable and higher speed network services for a variety of 5G terminals including indoor and outdoor CPEs, home gateways, enterprise gateways, mobile hotspots, industrial routers, DTU, XR and 4K/8K ultra-high-definition live broadcast.

Additionally, the RG620T supports 8RX (Receive Antennas), which greatly enhances downlink speed, spectral efficiency, coverage quality and therefore delivers stable and super-fast 5G speeds even in complex indoor and outdoor environments. The RG620T series also integrate multiple interfaces including USXGMII, PCIe 4.0, PCIe 3.0 and USB3.2 in order to facilitate customer designs.

Flexible Wi-Fi 7 combinations

Besides cellular communication, the RG620T offers multiple Wi-Fi combinations including tri-band/dual-band 4×4 Wi-Fi 7 solution for 5G CPE, dual-band 2×2 Wi-Fi 7 for 5G mobile hotspots. The flexible offerings allow FWA terminals to leverage both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities and helps customers explore more pioneering application scenarios such as 4K/8K video transmission, VR/AR, cloud gaming, remote work, video conference as well as cloud computing. The module also features EasyMesh™, making it easy to set up a mesh network with different IoT devices for seamless wireless connections. Its support of WPA3 R3 encryption protocol brings a higher level of safety to IoT devices.

To help customers to facilitate their designs, Quectel offers a variety of high-performance 5G antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. IoT developers can bundle the RG620T 5G modules with Quectel’s antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their 5G IoT devices.