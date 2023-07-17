Rimini Street to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced it will report earnings after market close on August 2, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the second quarter 2023 results and outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site via the Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference by registering from the dial-in registration link.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.