ZTE obtains 'Long-term Contribution' Award

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced it has won the Long-term Contribution Award jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in recognition of its prominent contributions to ITU for multiple years.

ITU, the United Nations' specialised agency for ICT, plays a core role in the co-ordination of spectrum resources and the formulation of regulatory frameworks for the ICT industry. Also, the agency has made a great difference to enhancing global standard co-operation, creating spectrum resource value, eliminating the digital divide and promoting the integration of the IT/CT/DT industry across the globe.

As one of China’s first-batch members that have joined ITU, ZTE has been fully and continuously devoted to the work of ITU, including the Plenipotentiary Conference, the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), etc, as well as the standardisation of radio communications and telecommunications and research work under the Telecommunication Development Sector of ITU. ZTE has made unremitting efforts in technology innovation, ecological building and bridging the digital divide.

This Long-term Contribution Award jointly issued by MIIT and ITU fully epitomises the high recognition of ZTE's long-term contributions to ITU.

“ZTE will be continuously committed to technology innovations while further promoting the information integration, co-operation and co-ordination among multilateral organisations around the world,” said Wang Xinhui, Vice-President of ZTE Corporation. “With great commitment, the company will keep moving forward to make contributions to the work of ITU.”