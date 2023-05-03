MCi Consultants expands its portfolio to include Sage Pastel

MCi Consultants (‘MCi’), an accredited Sage partner, has been providing implementation services for Sage 300 software for over two decades. MCi has announced it has recently added Sage Pastel to its solution offering.

Sage offers a range of software solutions that cater to the accounting, payroll and HR needs of businesses of all sizes. Now as an accredited Sage Pastel partner, MCi will also be able to offer its clients access to Sage Pastel's software solutions, as well as provide training, support and consulting services.

"We are excited to be able to offer our clients a wider range of Sage business solutions," said Aliki Droussiotis, Director of MCi Consultants. "We have been providing Sage 300 ERP solutions to our clients for many years and believe that the addition of Sage Pastel's software to our portfolio will enable our smaller business clients to streamline their accounting and business management processes.”

MCi Consultants has been implementing software solutions for the past 27+ years, specialising in digitising business processes for finance, accounting, payroll and HR. MCi has a team of experienced consultants who work closely with clients to understand their business needs and provide customised solutions to help them achieve their goals. MCi Consultants is committed to helping businesses optimise their operations and achieve their goals through the use of technology.

For more information about MCi Consultants and its services, please visit www.mci.co.za.