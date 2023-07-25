Rimini Street Statement on U.S. Federal Court Ruling

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today issued the following statement in response to the July 24, 2023 Order issued by the U.S. Federal Court for the District of Nevada in the Oracle v. Rimini Street litigation (“Rimini II”):

Rimini Street and Oracle have been in litigation for more than 13 years. While the U.S Federal Courts confirmed long ago that third-party software support is legal, the Rimini II litigation is related to the manner in which Rimini Street provides support services for certain Oracle product lines. Rimini Street is not prohibited from providing support or services for any Oracle products.

Just days before the jury trial was set to begin in the Rimini II litigation, Oracle withdrew all its claims against Rimini Street and its CEO, Seth A. Ravin, for monetary relief of any kind under any legal theory in the litigation. Rimini Street’s remaining counterclaims and Oracle’s remaining claims seeking only equitable relief were tried before the Court as a non-jury trial that started on November 29, 2022 and ended on December 15, 2022. The Court issued its Order on July 24, 2023.

Rimini Street Prevails in Trial on Many Significant Legal Points

Rimini Street is pleased that it prevailed in Court on many significant legal points, including the following:

Oracle brought infringement claims seeking injunctive relief as to five (5) products lines and failed as to four (4) of them.

The Court entered a declaratory judgment of non-infringement for EBS software.

The Court rejected Oracle’s argument that Oracle’s license agreements, or the Court’s prior orders, prevent Rimini Street from documenting its own “know how” and code in technical specifications used with multiple clients.

The Court held that the pertinent software licenses do not prohibit Oracle’s customers from hiring a third party like Rimini Street to perform updates or fixes to the same extent the Oracle customer could under the pertinent license.

Rimini Street Plans to Appeal and Has Successful History with Appeals

In addition to the key legal points where Rimini Street prevailed in Court, Rimini Street respectfully disagrees with several conclusions, findings, comments and rulings of the Court and plans to file an appeal.

Over the long history of litigation with Oracle, Rimini Street has filed multiple legal appeals, and to-date Rimini Street has prevailed to some degree in every appeal to the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals and even achieved a rare, unanimous victory in the U.S. Supreme Court against Oracle. Oracle was even ordered through appeals to refund Rimini Street a total of more than $34 million.

Other Ongoing and Past Rimini Street and Oracle Litigation

Rimini Street and Oracle had an earlier litigation that went to trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada in 2015. Oracle lost 23 of 24 claims it pursued against Rimini Street in this case, with the jury finding that Rimini Street engaged in “innocent infringement” on the remaining claim. Oracle did not prevail on any claims against Rimini Street’s CEO, Seth A. Ravin. A related appeal was argued in the Ninth Circuit in February 2023 and the parties are awaiting a decision.