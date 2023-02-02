Mint Group welcomes Warren O’Reilly to the team to drive its ProActive acceleration

Warren O'Reilly.

Leading Microsoft Partner, Mint Group, today announced the appointment of Warren O'Reilly as Head of ProActive – Mint’s latest innovation in helping clients scale their business faster with Microsoft Cloud, with an initial core focus on business applications.

O’Reilly’s passion for technology and customers and over 20 years of multi-industry and international experience has equipped him with the ability to identify opportunities and initiate effective solution-based implementation and scale strategies. He has worked closely with all functional business areas to align technology solutions with business objectives, drive revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction.

“I cut my teeth on over 500 business applications deployments. During these projects, I have gathered an enormous repository of key learnings, common mistakes to avoid and best practices to adhere to,” says O’Reilly.

“The biggest mistake is a misalignment during the early phases impacting the costs and profitability of the project. ProActive will help distil a clear picture of the client’s requirements, reduce the time to value and speed up the ROI calculation. ProActive brings industry standards and best practices into play, it matches a customer's gaps to possible pre-build solutions from the ISV channel which, in return, reduces your risk.”

Mint’s ProActive is a cloud-based analysis and design platform that simplifies, standardises and automates the enterprise business application process, which is in turn tightly integrated into our processes, methodologies and way of work. It consists of two stages: ProActive Discover (for system evaluation and selection) and ProActive Transform (for design, implementation and enhancement).

By combining technology, decades of experience creating and supporting digital transformation, and carefully defined processes, Mint’s ProActive de-risks and de-mystifies the business applications and cloud solutions journey.

“We are excited to have Warren join our team as a leader in the technology sector. His expertise and experience will be invaluable in driving our business forward and shaping the future of our industry,” says Mint Group CEO Carel du Toit.

“I have grown to respect Warren over the years as a competitor, and as a peer during his time at Microsoft. I look forward to working together to accelerate the transformation of the way in which people buy and implement cloud solutions.”

Du Toit explains how Warren has been mandated to help build the ProActive business to scale business applications and cloud solutions for both Mint and its partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“I am thrilled to join the Mint Team as their ProActive offering brings a unique value to the market by reducing the time to value and providing more predictable deployments. A key measure is customer success, satisfaction, retention and trusted partnerships,” concludes O’Reilly.