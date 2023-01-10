InterSystems positioned as visionary in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, today announced it has been positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the newly published Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS).

InterSystems IRIS is a complete, cloud-first data platform that provides high-performance multi-model and multi-workload database management, smart data services, interoperability and analytics capabilities, all built-in from the ground up in a single product.

According to the report: “Visionaries have a strong market understanding and a robust roadmap for the cloud DBMS market. They have innovative ideas about functionality and demonstrate advanced use of new deployment models.”

“We believe our position as a visionary in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant validates that our innovative and unique cloud-native smart data services are ahead of the curve,” said Scott Gnau, InterSystems Head of Data Platforms. “These composable services remove the complexity typically associated with building custom applications, making it faster and easier for organisations to gain new insights, empowering them to innovate faster than ever.”

Harris Associates, a Chicago-based investment company with $86 billion under management, believes InterSystems IRIS to be a transformative solution for their business. Jey Amalraj, CTO, Harris Associates, said: “I’ve been working with data for 25 years. We’ve been through a few solutions. We’ve finally found something that works.”

With native support for embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, InterSystems IRIS speeds the creation of smart data fabric architectures. Adaptive Analytics provides business users with easily-accessible capabilities to visualise, analyse and interrogate data from multiple sources. These capabilities make it faster and simpler for organisations to gain new insights and power intelligent predictive and prescriptive services and applications to service customers, partners and employees.

A complimentary copy of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems can be viewed here.

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



