Cyber security’s placebo problem

Are you unintentionally riding your luck when it comes to cyber security?

The cyber security industry has an effectiveness problem – security leaders already know this: 87% say their organisations are currently failing to address cyber security risks.

Most organisations have an array of tools in place, but they’re still not secure. Their risk level is still just as high as it would be without those tools. It’s pure blind luck that a significant attack hasn’t yet hit them. In other words, it’s security by chance, not by choice.

Please download below to read on.