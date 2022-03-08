HUAWEI launches MatePad T 10s 64GB in SA, offering powerful multimedia experience with expansive display

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s 64GB, a lightweight and powerful 10.1-inch tablet that offers best-in-class multimedia capabilities, is now available in South Africa.



The tablet’s Full HD display with HUAWEI ClariVu Display Enhancement Technology ensures the finest detail comes through with incredible colour vibrancy, working alongside a powerful dual-speaker audio system to deliver an immersive experience, whether the tablet is used for watching movies or gaming.



Embedded in the tablet is the Kirin 710A, which supports powerful performance and a range of smart and family-friendly features that EMUI 10.1 has on offer.

Sleek and minimalist design

The new HUAWEI MatePad T 10s is built for entertaining the whole family. It features a simple yet practical design that incorporates a premium metal body, and is light enough for the kids in the family to use.



The tablet utilises a strong geometric design language with slim bezels surrounding the display, creating perfect symmetry on the front. The sides of the tablet are curved to fit comfortably in the hand, and reinforced edges provide additional protection against drop damage and shock from minor impacts.

Immersive multimedia experiences for all

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s features a Full HD IPS panel supporting a resolution of 1920x1200 and 70% of the NTSC colour gamut (typical value). At 10.1 inches, the 16:10 display has a high pixel density of 224ppi to ensure detail in any image or video is presented with impeccable sharpness.



The display also supports HUAWEI ClariVu Display Enhancement technology, which dynamically optimises colour, brightness and saturation, as well as a Huawei-developed Super Resolution algorithm that scales up lower-res content for a more immersive experience.

From an audio perspective, Harman Kardon amplitude speakers are located symmetrically on the sides of the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s. The speakers have been redesigned to allow for a longer stroke path than traditional audio systems in tablets, ensuring the tablet can achieve a higher audio volume with low distortion.



HUAWEI Histen 6.1 enables the support of 9.1-channel 3D surround sound with options for users to configure the audio experience according to their preference, as well as Bass Booster, which offers smart optimisation that enhances the bass.

Huawei Share

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s comes with EMUI 10.1, which adds versatility to the media-centric tablet with a range of smart features in an intuitive and responsive UI. HUAWEI App Multiplier lets users make the most of the horizontal orientation with a smart split screen view. Users can also transfer photos, videos and documents more quickly with Huawei Share from their Huawei mobile phones or Huawei laptops, which supports data transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s also includes eye protection features, which can be enabled with the TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort mode to protect user’s eyesight. An eBook mode is also available, where the tablet adjusts the colours on display to offer a paper-like reading experience.In addition, a new Dark Mode, which has been developed from intense research, offers users a more comfortable experience when using the tablet in the dark.

Fun for the whole family

Designed to offer a fun experience for users of all ages, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s includes Kids' Corner, a virtual space that offers a safe environment for children to explore the digital world, even when unsupervised.



Parental control options embedded in the feature lets parents easily set usage limits and control the content and apps that are available for their children. Also included in the Kids’ Corner are six-layer intelligent eye protection features, including blue light filter, posture alerts, distance alerts, brightness alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode, to add extra protection to children’s eyes.

Available in Deepsea Blue, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, can now be purchased for just R4 499 from the Huawei Store (Online) or Incredible Connection. The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s is also available from MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C on a 24-month or 36-month contract. The tablet comes with a free flip cover valued at R699.

