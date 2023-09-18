Crayon Recognized as A Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services

Crayon, a global leader in innovation and IT services, has been positioned as a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services.(i)

“It is an honor to be positioned in the Leaders Quadrant,” said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. “We believe this incredible acknowledgment demonstrates our team’s deep knowledge and expertise in providing Software Asset Management services. We’ve gained this expertise through our customer-first focus for more than 20 years which has shaped our industry-leading practice to help all companies, regardless of size, industry, or complexity.”

Software is one of the top three investments that most companies make, so not surprisingly, IT cost optimization is high on board and C-level agendas. At Crayon, our comprehensive service portfolio combined with the global expertise of more than 420 SAM consultants and an even larger number of licensing experts ensures we can address different types of use cases, capable of serving customers located anywhere in the world while covering a broad scope of software publishers.

Crayon takes great pride in being positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. The report is considered an excellent and helpful resource for making informed decisions by organizations when selecting a SAM Managed Services partner.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, 05 September 2023, Yoann Bianic, et. Al.

