BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Data Management

SITA mainframe glitch leaves home affairs offline

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 04 Jan 2024
The Department of Home Affairs’ systems are currently unavailable.
The Department of Home Affairs’ systems are currently unavailable.

The Department of Home Affairs has issued an alert to citizens that its services are not available at the moment due to a technical problem on the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) mainframe which affects access to the National Population Register.

“We have contacted SITA and have been assured that its technicians and engineers are attending to the matter. We hope that this will not take long to be resolved,” says the department in a statement.

The department says it will provide further updates.

“The department apologises to citizens and clients for the inconvenience caused,” it says

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2024 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.