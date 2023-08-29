NetApp Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for Infrastructure Storage and Marketplace Infrastructure

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, announced it was recognized as a 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards in two categories: Infrastructure Storage and Marketplace Infrastructure. These prestigious awards highlight NetApp’s track record of delivering scalable, performant, and secure storage solutions to customers as they continue to migrate, modernize, and transform their business-critical IT with Google Cloud.

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize NetApp as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

The Infrastructure Storage Award highlights how NetApp’s industry-leading, enterprise-grade storage technologies--including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud, which helps customers achieve their transformation and business goals without having to refactor applications--significantly reducing the time needed for migration projects.

NetApp was also recognized with the Marketplace Infrastructure Award, for its ongoing dedication to helping joint Google Cloud customers achieve flexible application architectures that scale on-demand with their performance requirements.

These awards reinforce how NetApp is delivering solutions that empower customers to run traditional and cloud-native applications in Google Cloud without having to redesign code, processes, or teams.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud continues to deliver results for our customers, enabling them to quickly and easily adopt cloud services as they migrate complex workloads, innovate with advanced cloud-native technologies, and adopt rapidly emerging AI technologies,” said Ronen Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage, NetApp. “This recognition by Google Cloud solidifies NetApp’s position as a trusted and preferred technology partner, highlighting the value we bring as organizations migrate and modernize their technology platforms.”

NetApp technologies are available in Google Cloud both through the Google Cloud Marketplace, as well as directly in the form of Google Cloud managed services. Offerings available through the marketplace include NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP (CVO) as a customer-managed service. The portfolio now found in Google Cloud enables NetApp customers to seamlessly extend their workloads into Google Cloud with all the requisite services that deliver scale, security, and data management that have been the hallmarks of datacenter technologies for years.

