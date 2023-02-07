Top ICT tenders: Eskom looks to customer engagement

With president Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address due to take place on Thursday, and rumours of an imminent cabinet shakeup abounding, it’s unsurprising that National Treasury’s eTender Portal is relatively quiet this week.

That’s not to say there’s little of interest in the issue though. In fact, a notice from beleaguered Eskom is likely to attract attention from all sectors of society.

In the tender, the utility states it wishes to replace its existing customer relationship management (CRM) solution, including the CS Online web portal and MyEskom customer mobile application.

The tender documentation notes Eskom’s existing applications and architecture are “fragmented with limited functionality and do not provide a holistic, omni-channel customer engagement experience that is seamless across channels (telephony IVR, web portal, mobile app)”.

What’s more, it says it would like to move as many of its costly telephony interactions to self-service channels, to reduce operational costs and improve customer satisfaction.

In their place, Eskom says it is looking for a “holistic customer engagement suite” that also caters for other business capabilities, such as sales, marketing and digital commerce, which provide a seamless customer experience across assisted and self-service channels.

The tender documentation reveals there is a “National Treasury requirement to test the market”. But, it says, there is also the business requirement for a replacement solution, as the current solution is “not supporting the Dx business channel, customer and digital strategies”.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Statistics South Africa is looking for a tool that can monitor all forms of traditional and social media platforms.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) returns this week with a request for an electronic corporate governance assessment system “to assist with the evaluation and monitoring of corporate governance practices within the NLC”.

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the maintenance and operational support of the MyCiTi advanced public transport management system. This includes the MyCiTi Control Centre, 38 station systems, seven depot systems and 361 vehicle/bus systems.

The Competition Commission follows up on last week’s call for an ERP system with a request for a professional service provider to assist it with the establishment of the project management office to manage the development and implementation of the ERP system.

The Department of Defence requires supply, delivery and installation of a biometric key control system, including a five-year maintenance plan, for the directorate of air transport and maritime systems.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa is looking for a human resources information system, with a three-year maintenance and support agreement. Mandatory requirements include a recruitment module, with the ability to advertise and accept applications on the internet, integrated payroll, performance management, leave management and employee self-service, with service providers having been providing HR systems (implementation and support) for a minimum of five years.

Ithala SOC wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a loan application system for its lending business strategy that offers secured and unsecured loan facilities.

The Human Sciences Research Council also returns with two tender advertisements for website maintenance services and an HSRC tip-off anonymous hotline.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility invites proposals for the procurement of the replacement of the existing CRM solution, including the web portal and the Eskom app.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Feb – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP1832CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Mar 2023

Tags: Software, CRM, customer relationship management, applications, web portal, mobile, smartphone

Statistics South Africa

A service provider is sought to provide a national and international (print, digital and broadcast) and social media monitoring search platform for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Feb

Tender no: Stats SA 005/22

Information: Bid Office, Tel: 012 310 8940, E-mail: bidoffice@statssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2023

Tags: Software, search, media monitoring, social media

National Lotteries Commission

The commission is looking for a service provider to supply, install, configure and provide after-sales and technical support of an electronic corporate governance assessment system.

Tender no: RFP/2023 -003

Information: Tshepiso, Tel: 012 432 1315, E-mail: TshepisoM@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, services, governance, support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The municipality is advertising for the maintenance and operational support of the MyCiTi advanced public transport management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Feb – Link

Tender no: 244S/2022/23

Information: Taryn Hector, Tel: 021 400 1022, E-mail: TarynLynn.Hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Mar 2023

Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance

Competition Commission

The commission is looking for a professional service provider to assist it with the establishment of the project management office to manage the development and implementation of an ERP system.

Tender no: RFB16/2022-2023

Information: SCM department, Tel: 012 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, ERP, services, professional services, PMO

Department of Defence

Supply, delivery and installation of a biometric key control system, including a five-year maintenance plan, is sought for the directorate of air transport and maritime systems.

Compulsory briefing: 21 Feb

Tender no:CPSC-B-PC-171-2022

Information: Technical: Major SB Damoyi, Tel: 012 312 1371, Cell: 082 385 4773. General: Major T Mokatsa, Tel: 012 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2023

Tags: Hardware, software, services, security, biometrics, support and maintenance

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is advertising for a human resources information system, with a maintenance and support agreement of three years on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Feb – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 19/2022 HRIS

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: 012 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, human resources, HRIS, services, support and maintenance

Ithala SOC

Ithala wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a solution for a loan application system for a period up to 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 18/22

Information: Sicelo Msibi, Tel: 031 366 2500, E-mail: Tenders_LTD@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, loan, applications

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC is advertising for a website maintenance service.

Tender no: HSRC1908

Information: Zanele Nkosi, Tel: 012 302 2065, E-mail: znkosi@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance, website, internet

The council also requires an HSRC tip-off anonymous hotline for a period of five years.

Tender no: HSRC2305

Information: Mavis Magoleng, Tel: 012 302 2178, E-mail: mmagoleng@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2023

Tags: Services, contact centre, call centre