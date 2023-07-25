Lynk Demonstrates First-Ever Two-Way Standard Phone Voice Calls by Satellite

Lynk Global, Inc., the world’s leading sat2phone telecoms provider, today released the first-ever video of a series of two-way voice calls between standard-mobile-phones connected via satellite. The video shows multiple voice calls using standard mobile phones connected via Lynk’s existing satellite-cell-towers in orbit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725806910/en/

Charles Miller, CEO and co-founder of Lynk, stated, “Carl Sagan once remarked ‘Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.’ The video we release today underscores Lynk’s commitment to a higher standard.” Miller continued, “When Lynk completed the first-ever connection from a satellite to a standard phone on Earth in March 2020, we shared video to demonstrate our results to the world. Today we are doing the same for two-way voice calls.”

“Today’s news goes to the heart of our mission to connect everyone, everywhere,” noted Tyghe Speidel, CTO and co-founder at Lynk. “With initial service now underway in Palau for SMS messaging, and with other countries to follow this year, the Lynk team is thrilled to demonstrate voice call capabilities. While we continue to prioritize SMS texting service for our MNO partners in the near term, these initial voice call results highlight advancements in our technology and move us a step closer to delivering on our mission,” he continued.

To watch the video of Lynk’s successful two-way voice call, click here.