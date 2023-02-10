Steady growth of local IT sector will be enabled by smart products

Jason Osner, Sales Manager, Rittal South Africa.

South Africa’s IT sector is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue growth once again achieving pre-pandemic levels. While it is still lagging behind global averages, local analysts and IT specialists are positive about the sector’s growth, noting the growing demand for holistic IT solutions that address the unique requirements of our market.

Steady growth, driven by digital transformation

Overall IT revenue growth in South Africa was recorded at 6.5% in April 2022, and the market analysts at local firm, BM IT, have been positive about the sector’s growth into the new year. “Much of the sector’s growth is driven by the accelerated global trend towards digital transformation and the rapid growth of automation technology and e-commerce,” notes Jason Osner, Sales Manager for Rittal SA. “This sector is an essential driver of economic growth, both for South Africa and for the African continent.”

Growing demand for solutions that increase efficiency, productivity, sustainability

Across the board, companies are increasingly seeking out IT solutions that enable improved operational efficiency and productivity, including automation and cloud computing. “In addition, a growing number of businesses are making the move to hybrid and remote work models, and as such, require digital tools that facilitate digital workspaces that are secure, flexible, reliable and efficient,” comments Osner.

“We’re also seeing more complex edge deployments as our customers look to add computing power where it’s needed most. Yet a major consideration in the design of these deployments is reliable power supply to ensure operations run smoothly even in the face of load-shedding,” he adds.

Future-proofing the IT rack

Noting that the IT rack is a significant component of any IT deployment, Osner states that customers are looking for a future-proof solution that offers flexibility, reliability and control.

“IT maintenance should be easy and a rack that offers good cable routing and easy access to cabling systems is essential in ensuring minimal maintenance downtime,” he says, pointing to Rittal’s TX CableNet rack solution. It features 13 efficient rack design options and a multifunctional roof concept that enables fan retrofitting. With a unique ‘waterfall’ cable routing concept, this rack also delivers safer, tool-free cable routing, as well as bending and clamping of large volumes of copper and fibre-optic cables – even in complex data centres. “Optimal temperature and airflow management are critical to the sustained performance of your IT equipment. The CableNet rack design, with vented doors, simplifies both functions.”

Looking ahead, Osner anticipates that companies are going to allocate increased spending to solutions such as the TX, which offer exceptional performance, a low total cost of ownership and streamline their IT functions. “Rittal is well-positioned to address local market needs with its extensive portfolio of products ranging from temperature control to cable management, all of which promote optimal IT operations. Our energy-saving solutions help businesses meet their sustainability targets, without compromising performance.”