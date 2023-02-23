Mercedes-Benz taps into Google’s geospatial offering

Mercedes-Benz will use Google Maps data to enable assisted driving features, such as automatic speed adjustments before intersections, roundabouts or curves.

Mercedes-Benz and Google have entered a long-term strategic partnership to further accelerate auto innovation and create the “industry’s next-generation digital luxury car experience”.

In a statement, the companies say with this partnership, Mercedes-Benz will be the first automaker to build its own branded navigation experience based on new in-car data and navigation capabilities from the Google Maps platform.

They note this will give the luxury automaker access to Google’s geospatial offering, including detailed information about places, real-time and predictive traffic information, and automatic rerouting.

By embedding these features into the upcoming Mercedes-Benz operating system, customers will be able to use navigation, with easy usability and graphics on the car’s high-resolution screen.

To help enrich the user experience, the companies will bring the YouTube app into the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz will use Google Maps data to enable assisted driving features, such as automatic speed adjustments before intersections, roundabouts or curves.

“We invite only the very best partners to enhance our operating system and add to the Mercedes-Benz customer experience,” says Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz.

“Google has been a leader in maps and navigation for many years. With our strategic partnership, we are excited to create unique services and elevate the level of convenience for our customers. It will be integrated within our signature Mercedes-Benz user interface and connected to relevant vehicle functions, like the state-of-charge.”

As a first step, Mercedes-Benz will give customers access to place details provided by Google, helping them find detailed information about more than 200 million businesses and places around the world, including business hours, photos, ratings and reviews, the partners say.

They point out that place details will be available from today in all vehicles with the latest generation of MBUX in applicable markets.

The companies agreed to explore further collaboration using Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI), data and open infrastructure solutions.

“Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz brings advanced technologies from the Google Maps platform, cloud and YouTube to help create new experiences for drivers,” says Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

“In addition to enabling Mercedes-Benz to design a customised navigation interface, we’ll provide our AI and data capabilities to accelerate their sustainability efforts, advance autonomous driving and create an enhanced customer experience.”