MultiChoice destroys illegally imported counterfeit goods

Video entertainment firm MultiChoice has destroyed 5 000 counterfeit remote controls that it says infringed on its DStv logo trademark.

In a statement, the company says the counterfeit goods undermined MultiChoice’s intellectual property rights and posed a significant threat to the brand owners’ profitability and reputation.

It says the devices were confiscated by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and customs authorities before they were sustainably and environmentally-friendly disposed of by Electronic Cemetery, an environmentally-minded IT asset disposal and e-waste management company.

Last year, MultiChoice and its cyber security business unit, Irdeto, welcomed the conviction of DStv pirates by the Bellville Regional Court.

The convicts were nabbed for selling Android TV Boxes and IPTV subscriptions, which allow access to premium copyright-protected content, including DStv content.

“MultiChoice takes this matter very seriously and is committed to protecting its brand and trademarks from being exploited by pirates. We have been working closely with Adams & Adams to address this issue, and we are also grateful for the support of the SAPS and customs authorities,” says Tumi Masekela, MultiChoice executive head of corporate affairs.

According to the company, the implications of piracy are far-reaching and devastating, especially for the economy.

It is for this reason MultiChoice has thrown its weight behind Partners Against Piracy (PAP), a Pan-African campaign to fight content piracy, it notes.

PAP works to protect the livelihoods of the thousands of creatives and broadcast professionals and support the local economy.

“We believe it is crucial to raise public awareness about the importance of combating counterfeit goods’ illegal importation into South Africa. Our efforts in this regard are part of a broader campaign aimed at protecting consumers and businesses from the dangers of counterfeiting,” says Masekela.

“We urge other businesses to take similar measures to protect their intellectual property rights and ensure counterfeit goods are not sold in South Africa. We would also like to encourage the public to be vigilant when purchasing goods and report any suspected counterfeit products to the authorities.”