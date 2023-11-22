Magenta Telekom Selects Mavenir to Deliver Software-Defined Voice Services

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Magenta Telekom, Austria’s second largest mobile and fixed operator, today announced that Mavenir’s end-to-end Cloud-Native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution will be used to enable software-defined voice services for end-users of Magenta Telekom’s network.

Mavenir’s 100% microservices-based, fully Cloud-Native IMS solution will be used to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) services to customers of Magenta Telekom, paving the way for the future delivery of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services – including 5G Voice and Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC). The solution enables a single IMS investment to support multiple generations of voice services, guarantees service and feature parity with VNF and CNF deployments, and facilitates voice continuity between 4G and 5G.

Leveraging Mavenir’s cloud automation solution and any-cloud strategy – with no legacy hardware platforms or migration from a fixed IMS – Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS offers a high degree of resilience for critical usage, reduces operational complexity and cost per subscriber for voice services, and accelerates time-to-market with increased automation for deployment, update, upgrade, and validation and testing.

Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS core network infrastructure delivers next-generation communication services, allowing users to collaborate using voice, video, and messaging solutions. Mavenir’s solution will deliver a consistent user experience for customers of Magenta Telekom – no matter where the subscribers are or whether they are connected directly to the cellular network or through the Wi-Fi network.