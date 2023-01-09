PowerSchool Accelerates International Expansion with Plans to Open First Middle East & Africa Office

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced its accelerated international expansion plans to open its first Middle East & Africa (MEA) Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE office will serve PowerSchool’s extensive and growing customer base in the MEA region, as well as support the company’s expanding customer relationships in surrounding markets. Additionally, the new office will provide a focal point to help broaden PowerSchool’s channel partnerships across MEA markets.

“As our global customer base grows, it’s critical we build the capacity to help power our customers’ digital transformation needs,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “We are seeing strong demand for primary and secondary education technology solutions across the MEA region and are in a unique position to provide best-in-class solutions tailored for MEA education leaders who are investing in technology that will enable them to deliver high quality education for generations to come.”

With over 3,000 employees globally, members of the Senior Leadership team, Sales and Marketing, and Solutions Engineering teams will be based out of PowerSchool’s UAE office to meet current and future customer demand in the region.

Over the last 25 years, PowerSchool has grown to support over 45 million students globally and sells solutions in more than 90 countries including well-established and leading education institutions in the Gulf (GCC). Current UAE customers include Al Ittihad National Private Schools, Liwa Education, Aldar Education, ESOL and The American International School in Abu Dhabi.