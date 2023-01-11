How to optimise your IT budget with refurbished tech

Kwirirai Rukowo, General Manager, Qrent.

The state of the global economy has been a top concern for IT leaders everywhere as they look to control costs in uncertain times.

Slashing staff numbers and reducing projects to cut costs are generally counter-productive. There are simpler ways to reduce expenditure without impacting productivity.

Kwirirai Rukowo, General Manager of Qrent, says using refurbished technology instead of new devices is often the quickest and easiest way to optimise the IT budget without harming productivity. “In knowledge-based organisations and hybrid work environments, technology devices such as laptops are often a significant line item in the budget. Leading blue chip organisations around the country have already realised this and equipped their staff with quality refurbished laptops to make the most of their budgets.”

IT cost optimisation isn't just about saving money – it's about smarter spending on items that maximise the value IT brings to your business.

Rukowo notes that refurbished in no way means inferior: “To some people, ‘refurbished’ implies ‘second-hand’, ‘poor quality’, ‘unreliable’ or even ‘broken’. This is simply not the case. The ongoing debate over new versus refurbished seldom falls in favour of refurbished. The perception has always been that new is better. Often quoted reasons are that new machines are fast, reliable and still under warranty. However, you can get the same from a refurbished computer at reduced costs compared to retail prices.

"In the same way that people are happy to purchase a used luxury vehicle from a reputable dealer, Qrent customers are acquiring certified and professionally refurbished, inspected and verified tier one technologies, with warranty included from the world’s top brands.”

Not only are the devices meticulously cleaned and updated, but they are also aesthetically improved where necessary, and can be upgraded or customised as needed.

“For businesses, this means reliable business grade computers at a lower cost, backed by warranties and insurance. As a Microsoft Authorised Refurbisher in southern Africa, Qrent also installs Windows 10, upgradable to Windows 11 licences, on its refurbished devices,” he says. “This provides our clients with an affordable solution, preinstalled with genuine Microsoft software.”

Rukowo adds that refurbished technology is not only beneficial for the budget – it also contributes to organisational sustainability efforts. “By acquiring refurbished technology, you are keeping each device in use for longer, which means less raw materials extraction, less manufacturing and less e-waste,” he says.

For almost three years since the pandemic, refurbished IT equipment has proven to be more than the fall-back plan. It is the perfect solution to optimise your IT budget, whether your organisation is cash-rich or facing budget cuts.