Westcon-Comstor appoints new MD for Africa

Vincent Entonu, Westcon-Comstor MD of Africa.

Distributor Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has appointed Vincent Entonu as managing director of its Africa region.

Effective 1 March, Entonu will be tasked with daily oversight of the global distributor’s African region, while providing executive management local leadership support in driving sales, developing partner relationships, and developing both the channel and skills.

In a statement, the distributor says Entonu has played an active role in the African IT industry, with over 20 years of experience in the market within functions that include sales, marketing and channel development.

He joined Westcon-Comstor 11 years ago as business manager for Comstor Africa, the company says, adding that since then, he has worked as general manager and practice lead for Comstor Africa.

In his most recent role as director of Comstor Africa, Entonu has spearheaded growth for the business across the region, the company notes.

“As a global business, we are innately aware of the importance of thinking globally but delivering locally,” says Rakesh Parbhoo, Westcon-Comstor global CTO and CEO of Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This is an ethos and a business mantra that Vincent brings to his everyday management techniques, while continuously aligning our offerings to a local, African context. I am delighted that Vincent has accepted the role as managing director for the region, and will support me and the executive management.

“He is a man of vision and action, exactly what a continent built on innovation requires as we continue to develop and deliver our specialised brand of Westcon-Comstor technology solutions and services.”

According to the distributor, the managing director role forms a critical link to the region’s local and global executive leadership, providing on the ground support to the Westcon-Comstor Africa team as it furthers its investment into growing the African channel landscape.

It notes Entonu will continue to support the business as it spearheads the delivery of its marketplace and solutions lifecycle model for resellers.

“It gives me great pleasure to accept the role of managing director and expand my influence across the greater Westcon-Comstor Africa business,” says Entonu.

“Over the past decade with the company, I’ve grown as a person and seen the need among our African resellers for solutions that support their desire to become a cloud-first continent. A need that Westcon-Comstor is in a position to fulfil as our portfolio extends beyond product, to include specific, tailored solutions for each region in which we operate.”