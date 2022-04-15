Internet Has 341.7 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Fourth Quarter of 2021

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the fourth quarter of 2021 closed with 341.7 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, an increase of 3.3 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Domain name registrations have increased by 1.6 million, or 0.5%, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 173.4 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 8.2 million domain name registrations, or 5.0%, year over year. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the .com domain name base totaled 160.0 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.4 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 10.5 million domain name registrations at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Verisign publishes The Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The Domain Name Industry Brief for the fourth quarter 2021, as well as previous briefs, can be obtained at verisign.com/dnib.