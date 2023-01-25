BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Business Intelligence

XContent launches Business Analytics & Security Unit

Issued by XContent
Johannesburg, 25 Jan 2023
Visit our press office XContent Press Office
Read time 1min 30sec
Drew van Vuuren, Business Unit Lead: Business Analytics and Security.
Drew van Vuuren, Business Unit Lead: Business Analytics and Security.

XContent, a leading cloud and business solutions provider, has today unveiled its latest offering, the Business Analytics & Security Unit, designed to empower companies of all sizes with cutting-edge analytics and security solutions.

"We're thrilled to take this step forward and expand our services, providing our clients with a wider range of options to help them succeed," said Danie de Lange, Managing Director of XContent. “It is imperative that we continue to assist our customers with the very best advice and services to ensure optimal output and growth within their organisations.”

With data playing a crucial role in today's business world, the Business Analytics & Security Unit will give organisations the tools they need to gain a competitive edge. Services offered include business analysis, information security consulting and compliance consulting.

Our team of expert consultants will collaborate closely with clients to tailor solutions to their unique needs. "We understand that every business is different and we're dedicated to working hand-in-hand with our clients to understand their goals and challenges," said Drew van Vuuren, Business Unit Lead: Business Analytics and Security. “With our expertise in both analytics and security, we're confident that we can help organisations of all sizes to better understand and protect their data."

The launch of the Business Analytics & Security Unit is a natural progression of the company's mission to provide valuable services to its clients.

For more information about Business Analytics & Security, please visit https://www.xcontent.com.

Editorial contacts

Bruce Fennessy
Chief Marketing Officer
(+27) 21 834 0850
bruce@xcontent.com
Login with
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.