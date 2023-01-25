XContent launches Business Analytics & Security Unit

Drew van Vuuren, Business Unit Lead: Business Analytics and Security.

XContent, a leading cloud and business solutions provider, has today unveiled its latest offering, the Business Analytics & Security Unit, designed to empower companies of all sizes with cutting-edge analytics and security solutions.

"We're thrilled to take this step forward and expand our services, providing our clients with a wider range of options to help them succeed," said Danie de Lange, Managing Director of XContent. “It is imperative that we continue to assist our customers with the very best advice and services to ensure optimal output and growth within their organisations.”

With data playing a crucial role in today's business world, the Business Analytics & Security Unit will give organisations the tools they need to gain a competitive edge. Services offered include business analysis, information security consulting and compliance consulting.

Our team of expert consultants will collaborate closely with clients to tailor solutions to their unique needs. "We understand that every business is different and we're dedicated to working hand-in-hand with our clients to understand their goals and challenges," said Drew van Vuuren, Business Unit Lead: Business Analytics and Security. “With our expertise in both analytics and security, we're confident that we can help organisations of all sizes to better understand and protect their data."

The launch of the Business Analytics & Security Unit is a natural progression of the company's mission to provide valuable services to its clients.

For more information about Business Analytics & Security, please visit https://www.xcontent.com.