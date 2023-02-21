SBD, HP partnership takes print into digital workflows

HP Managed Print Services (MPS) partner SBD Business Systems is taking printers and scanners out of the office backroom into the heart of the smart enterprise, with a smart content management platform that makes the most of new device capabilities.

Rolf Wolhuter, MD of SBD Business Systems, says while copy/print/fax machines have become very sophisticated, many organisations still regard them as standalone ‘slave’ devices. “Our vision, in collaboration with HP, is to optimise their potential by integrating them into other digital systems through a content management hub.”

He says: “We are the only partner to have a direct relationship with HP, so closing the gap between end customer and OEM. We’ve closed this gap even further by becoming an HP application developer and building our HP device content management platform to meet the needs of individual customers.”

SBD’s in-house applications are based on an open architecture that can easily be customised for individual clients. SBD’s content management platform features automated workflow and document management capabilities, with complete visibility of all the content that passes through the device, both outbound and inbound. Using optical character recognition to pick up designated keywords, the system will intelligently route documents to the relevant workflows and people, integrating access permissions to ensure that information can be accessed only by the correct people.

It is configured to align with the organisation’s print policies, to manage print budgets and compliance. Wolhuter adds that SBD’s software allows SBD to manage devices remotely, providing support and even training via the device’s screen, direct from SBD’s call centre or technical department. Even the supply of consumables can be managed remotely, he says.

Themba Ndhlovu, CEO of SBD, says the new platform signals a profound shift, from a purely transactional relationship to a contractual one based on understanding client challenges and goals, and then crafting a solution to address them. “Most organisations don’t have a clear view of the costs or potential value of print. We are changing that,” he says.

SBD’s approach not only transforms the way organisations handle and use information, it also reduces costs by up to 40%, and the market is welcoming both benefits. Ndhlovu says SBD is achieving phenomenal growth on the back of its focus on innovation and solving customer pain points.

“Not only are we changing the way the print industry goes to market, we are also transforming the way organisations use their printing technology to achieve business goals,” he says.