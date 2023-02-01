Boomi Appoints Former Citrix Executive as President and CFO, and Former SAP Executive as CMO

After recently appointing Steve Lucas as CEO, Boomi adds Arlen Shenkman, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Citrix, and Alison Biggan, former President, Corporate Marketing at SAP, to its accomplished executive leadership team (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of former Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Citrix Arlen Shenkman as President and CFO, and former President, Corporate Marketing at SAP Alison Biggan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“Boomi believes that building and maintaining connections is fundamental to not only business, but humanity,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “Arlen and Alison’s extraordinary track records as enterprise software leaders at some of the most well-recognized brands in the industry — coupled with our unparalleled platform and innovation — will usher Boomi to unprecedented heights as we continue our mission to connect everyone, to everything, anywhere.”

Arlen Shenkman, President and CFO

Arlen Shenkman is a global technology executive with more than 25 years of experience leading high-growth businesses, driving financial and capital management strategies and business development, incubating new business models, and overseeing investments and mergers and acquisitions at multi-billion dollar public enterprise software companies. He formerly served as EVP and CFO of Citrix Systems, Inc., and prior to Citrix held multiple executive roles at SAP, including EVP and Global Head of Business Development and Ecosystems, CFO of SAP North America (SAP’s largest business unit), and Global Head of Corporate Development. He was a principal architect of SAP’s rapid transformation into a cloud company.

Shenkman has a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, an M.B.A. from the Fox School of Business at Temple University, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University. He has also completed the London Business School’s Corporate Finance Program. He serves on the Boards of Directors of Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] and AspenTech [NASDAQ: AZPN] and as a director on the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts board of trustees.

Alison Biggan, CMO

With over 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams in enterprise software, Biggan brings an extensive track record of delivering marketing excellence. Most recently, Biggan served as President, Corporate Marketing at SAP leading SAP's digital, brand, events, customer, and partner marketing teams globally across the entire SAP portfolio. Prior to that, she led Product and Field Marketing, served as the COO of the global marketing organization, and was an integral part of SAP's cloud transformation. A proven leader, Biggan joined SAP through the acquisition of Business Objects and prior to SAP, held marketing leadership roles at Crystal Decisions, Business Objects, and Sophos. Biggan attended the University of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a diploma in Marketing Communications from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The two executive appointments quickly follow the appointment of Steve Lucas as CEO. Lucas joined Boomi from iCIMS, bringing more than 27 years of experience leading and operating some of the world’s most innovative enterprise software companies. Lucas has held executive roles at Adobe, Marketo, SAP, and Salesforce.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research's list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi has also won numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces.

