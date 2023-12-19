TikTok’s Add to Music App comes to SA

Music fans are embracing the opportunity to save music from TikTok directly to their favourite music streaming services.

Following its successful launch in the US and UK, TikTok has rolled out its Add to Music App feature to 19 new countries around the world, including South Africa.

Launched globally one month ago, Add to Music App is a new feature which gives music fans the ability to save the songs they discover on TikTok, on the music streaming services of their choice, including Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.

According to a statement, this is made possible through a strategic partnership signed between the short-form video platform and major music streaming services.

Other new markets include Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Argentina, Colombia, The Netherlands, Turkey, Vietnam and the Philippines.

According to TikTok, the music feature is designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on the app, in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy later.

Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of music business development, notes: "We have already had an incredible response to the launch of Add to Music App in the US and UK.

“Music fans are embracing the opportunity to save music from TikTok directly to their favourite music streaming services, driving music discovery and helping more tracks to break through and become hits. We are really excited to be bringing the feature to millions more music fans around the world providing even more opportunities for artists to reach new audiences and grow their careers."

According to the company, the feature appears as a button that says “Add Song” next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the” For You Feed”, inviting users to save the song to the music streaming service of their choice.

The user is be able to choose between the music apps which are already installed on their phone.

The track is then saved to a default playlist in the preferred music streaming service, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created, notes TikTok.