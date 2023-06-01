Axelspace Announces New Management Structure

New Management Team Members: Front Row, Left to Right: Atsushi Yasuoka (Head of AxelLiner Business Division), Yuya Nakamura (CEO) , Daigo Orihara (CFO), Tatsuhiko Fukasawa (Head of AxelGlobe Business Division). Back Row, Left to Right: Yusuke Nakanishi (CSSO), Ryuichi Kokubo (Co-CTO/Information Technology), Takashi Eishima (Co-CTO/Aerospace Engineering), Makiko Hamada (CHRO), Sasaki (CISO), Yoshihiro Ota (CSO) (Photo: Business Wire)

Axelspace Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yuya Nakamura), a pioneer in microsatellites, announces its new management structure as of June 1, 2023.

Axelspace announcement URL https://www.axelspace.com/news/20230601/

Background of Transition to New Management Structure

Since our establishment in 2008 by a team of three members, our company has built a solid reputation by engaging in the development, manufacturing, and operation of nine microsatellites, including the world's first Arctic sea ice monitoring satellite WNISAT-1, and RAPIS-1, the first project entrusted by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to a space startup from development to operation. Our company's pioneering project, the "AxelGlobe" commercial Earth observation constellation business, the first of its kind in Japan, has expanded to a fleet of five satellites with the launch of four satellites in 2021. We are advancing its utilization in collaboration with over 80 partner companies worldwide, and have provided Earth observation data to hundreds of client companies for various applications. In order to further accelerate the societal implementation of space utilization services using microsatellites, we are exploring the possibility of going public and have overhauled our management structure, effective from our new fiscal year starting on June 1, 2023. Under the new structure, we will focus on driving DX to enable real-time visualization of conditions to allow for informed business decision-making, strengthen our HR functions to support the further expansion of our organization from our current count of over 130 members and to prepare for future overseas expansion, enact proactive security measures that enhance the safety and value of our operations, as well as foster the rapid growth of both AxelGlobe and AxelLiner businesses.

Our company will celebrate its 15th anniversary in August of this year. Under the leadership of the new management team, we will continue to work as a unified team to pursue our vision of "Space within Your Reach.”

Furthermore, co-founder Naoki Miyashita will now be working as a researcher in the Intelligent Space Systems Laboratory of the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at the University of Tokyo, the same laboratory co-founders Yuya Nakamura and Takeshi Eishima were affiliated with previously, to conduct research on microsatellite architecture, etc. suitable for mass production. Miyashita will continue to be deeply involved in our satellite business as a technical advisor.

Axelspace company information

Location: Tokyo, Japan President and CEO: Yuya Nakamura Capital: 8,050 million yen (including capital reserve) Main business activities: Earth observation business using microsatellites, the proposal of solutions utilizing microsatellites, design, and manufacture of microsatellites and related components, launch arrangements for microsatellites, and operational support and commissioning. https://www.axelspace.com/

