BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Open Source

Student participants sought for datathon challenge

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 23 May 2023
Read time 1min 10sec
Comments (0)

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is calling on undergraduate students to register for the 2023 Data Intensive Research Initiative of South Africa (DIRISA) datathon challenge.

DIRISA is one of the initiatives of the National Integrated Cyber Infrastructure System managed by the CSIR, on behalf of the Department of Science and Innovation.

It organises the annual student datathon challenge to showcase how open research data can be used to come up with innovative solutions to some of SA’s socio-economic challenges.

See also

Cyber crime’s annual impact on SA estimated at R2.2bn

Seacom, CSIR team up to uplift local SMMEs

The objectives are to give students an opportunity to learn about the benefits of open data, find new solutions to problems and advocate for the use of open data.

According to the CSIR, the datathon is open to undergraduate students who are above the age of 18, from universities and technical colleges. “No experience in data science is required.”

This year, the virtual challenge will take place from 3 to 7 July, during which the participating teams will receive training.

After the training, a qualification challenge will be used to determine the top nine teams that will participate in the finals of the DIRISA challenge in December.

The top teams will go through to the national round in the first week of December.

Teams can register by clicking here.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.