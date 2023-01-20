Top Employers 2023 certification announcement proudly presenting Global Top Employers 2023

Alstom

BAT

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chep

DHL Express

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

HCL

Infosys

JTI

PepsiCo

Philip Morris International

Puma

Saint-Gobain

Takeda

Tata Consultancy Services

Johannesburg: This year, on 17 January, 15 organisations have been officially announced as certified Top Employers globally in 2023 for their outstanding HR strategies and people practices. Top Employers Institute is the global authority in recognising excellence in people practices. Participating companies in the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme are validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2023, Top Employers Institute has certified over 2 052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally. The Top Employers Institute Certification Programme assesses the people practices of participating companies through the independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics:

Top Employers Institute HR Best Practices Survey Domains.

In 2022, the return to ‘normal’ has been more difficult than anticipated for many organisations. While many imagined that the challenges of the last few years would be left behind, it was not the case. Across the globe, companies needed to show their commitment to meeting the changing needs of their employees and the wider world around them.

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, observed: “The turbulence impacting the workforce over the last few years has led many organisations, including our own, to rethink the way that they approach the changing dynamics of work. Despite all this change, certified Top Employers have continued to go above and beyond to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace.”

Top Employers Institute, like the previous year, took the opportunity to host their virtual Certification Celebration. Alongside the virtual event, there will be a series of in-person events taking place across the world. He concluded: “We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate all Top Employers that have been certified at our third global virtual Certification Celebration. The in-person events that come not long after the virtual event, will be an opportunity for Top Employers to connect and continue celebrating their certification. The virtual and in-person events are important for certified companies to celebrate their certification and their role in helping to shape a better world of work.”

