United Business Solutions now providing Canon eService on large format printers

Imagine operating your fleet of Canon imagePROGRAF Wide Format Printers with zero to little downtime. Customers keep returning because of the timely service they receive, and print resources are available without keeping costly inventory.

For many engineers, designers, architects, and large format printing service providers, this ideal setup is not the case and instead, they have to deal with printer inks running low when important jobs are underway or the machine going down at the most inconvenient times.

United Business Solutions now offers their wide format printer clients Canon’s eService Large Format Printer maintenance software. With this service your office experiences fewer print disruptions and is able to streamline certain processes in the print ecosystem.

Here are some top ways you’d benefit with the eService plan:

1. Only pay for what is printed

With a pay-per-print structure, you save money by only paying for the ink you use. This monthly payment is determined by how much ink is consumed in millilitres when printing is initiated. The software monitors and tracks usage, so your monthly expenditure for this managed print service isn’t only easy to understand but predictable.

In addition, a pay-per-print model protects your profit margins. During slower production times, it helps paying only for printed jobs rather than a fixed invested cost in inventory.

2. Maintain print consumables to avoid depletion

The Canon monitoring software connected to your printer automatically alerts United Business Solutions’ service department when your inks are low and when they need to despatch replacement cartridges. This remote service minimizes the need for inventory and stock keeping. You’ll always have exactly what you need when you need it.

3. Safe and real-time remote monitoring

With Canon eService, your large format print network is monitored to ensure all your printers are working as they should. Continuous monitoring will reduce downtime, and any potential problems can be identified quickly and resolved proactively. The monitoring software sends alerts when maintenance cartridges, printheads, and other parts need to be replaced or if on-site service is required on the device. Since the printer’s performance is monitored in real time, the software alerts if errors or warnings appear so that preventative maintenance can be actioned by an authorised technician before any faults occur.

4. Coverage for all maintenance expenses

Instead of being billed separately for the parts and servicing of your printer, Canon eService is an all-inclusive agreement covering the cost of:

Warranty

Ink tanks

Printheads

Maintenance Cartridges

Spare parts

On-site and remove service

Software

5. Peace of mind with superb support

With these resources maintained by United Business Solutions, you can spend more time on focusing on your business and less time worrying about if the printer is equipped for the next task ahead. Having your printers monitored for maximum efficiency allows you to focus on what’s important.

As a business, we understand how imperative it is to have readily accessible consumables and routine maintenance to keep your wide format printer in good working condition.

If you’re ready to cut costs through a large format printer maintenance agreement, visit www.onlinecopiers.co.za or call us on (086) 001 8500.