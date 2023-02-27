Boomi Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment

Boomi named a Leader in Cloud Integration Software and Services by IDC MarketScape (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50244723, February 2023). The inaugural IDC MarketScape study assesses the cloud integration software and services (also referred to as iPaaS) market among 12 select vendors and evaluates the strengths of their offerings.

According to the report, “Integration is a foundational connectivity automation technology that not only unlocks immediate business benefits but also replaces technical debt that was previously used to connect applications, making it easier to replace outdated legacy applications.”

The report notes, “As one of the original cloud-based integration tools, Boomi has considerable experience solving on-premises and multicloud integration scenarios and older protocols, as well as connecting to [software as a service] SaaS applications. Boomi has more connectors than any other integration provider evaluated, some of which can be modified, although some are at an additional cost.”

The report also notes, “Customers report strong satisfaction with Boomi, as evidenced by strong renewal rates from existing customers. Still, Boomi has significantly invested in improving the operational alignment of the customer success and experience teams, adding resources to further improve customer satisfaction.” Additionally, the report states, “As one of the founders of cloud integration, Boomi has a strong track record of providing integration solutions to businesses of multiple sizes and in many regions and industries. The [Boomi] AtomSphere Platform includes an API management platform with key protocols supported as well as support for event-based integration. In addition, it offers a large library of connectors intended to help customers quickly build connections between applications.”

“As a founder and innovator in cloud integration, with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, we’re proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in its first report covering this space,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Innovation Officer at Boomi. “This latest achievement builds on our numerous industry accolades and further validates our expertise in integration and intelligent automation. As businesses continue to embrace cloud technologies and digital transformation strategies, low-code integration solutions will be more important than ever to help organizations break down data silos, improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and confidently leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive success.”

The Boomi AtomSphere Platform empowers organizations to instantly connect everyone to everything, anywhere. From effortlessly connecting SaaS applications to enabling real-time data sharing between multiple sources, Boomi’s cloud integration platform provides the speed, scalability, and reliability needed to transform an organization’s digital landscape by driving greater efficiency and automation across all its systems. Organizations that rely on Boomi enjoy rapid time-to-value with quick deployment and low upfront costs.

Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of GSIs in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies, Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel.

