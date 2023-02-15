Four top consumer behaviour changes to keep in the year ahead

To be successful in business, it's important to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate what consumers want. In the coming months, we can expect that consumers will be looking for more practical, essential and value-added items. They'll also demand a positive customer experience and seamless omnichannel shopping experience. If you want to stay ahead of the competition, it's crucial that you start implementing these trends now.

Customers will be looking for the following in 2023:

1. Practical and value-for-money products

The cost of living has risen. People are therefore forced to relook their shopping habits and become more ‘picky’. Consumers are therefore more likely to buy items that serve a purpose, rather than those ‘luxury’ or ‘nonessential’ products. Value for money is going to be a driving force behind what shoppers decide to add to their carts.

Businesses should explore how they can tweak their offering in order to appeal to this consumer mindset.

2. Feel-good experiences

While data and AI are all the rage, people don’t like being treated like just another number.

Consumers want to feel good when they interact with brands and they’re no longer willing to settle for an unsatisfactory experience.

How can your company improve customer service and increase customer loyalty? Look at ways to make user experiences more enjoyable and personal.

3. Effortless and seamless shopping

People love the convenience online shopping offers them. And as e-commerce becomes more commonplace, customers have come to expect a seamless integration between physical stores and digital platforms.

Brands should consider investing in omnichannel technology that allows consumers to switch seamlessly between different channels without it affecting their user experience.

4. Products and solutions that consider the environment

Shoppers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact their behaviour has on the environment. Naturally, they are looking for brands that are committed to minimising waste and utilising sustainable resources.

Companies may need to reassess their production processes to meet these expectations going forward.

Trends don’t just occur for no reason at all. They are influenced by consumer behaviour. And the way in which people behave is shaped by what’s going on in around them. By constantly addressing the unique needs of their customers, business can stay agile and competitive.

