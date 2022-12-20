FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology

FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors.

According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size was valued at $40.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $123.7 billion in 2030. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030), with the Asia/Pacific region the leader in market share, accounting for 64% of the total e-commerce spending in 2021. North America and Europe follow Asia/Pacific in market share. However, in terms of software demands, the United States is the leading market for last-mile delivery software.”

“We have been simplifying last-mile delivery for hundreds of companies globally for nearly a decade. We believe being recognized in the first Market Guide covering Last-mile Delivery Technology is further validation of our strategic focus on last-mile delivery,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO and co-founder, FarEye. “Today more than ever, an efficient consumer-centric last-mile delivery experience is pivotal to brand loyalty and turning the delivery experience into a competitive advantage.”

FarEye’s products are oriented to key areas in the last-mile delivery journey - Ship, Track, Route, Execute, and Experience. FarEye’s products are underpinned by the FarEye Platform, an all-in-one low code/no code delivery logistics platform combining orchestration, real-time visibility, branded customer experiences, and business process management to ensure deliveries are on-time and accurate, from order-to-door. Companies in the e-commerce and retail, big and bulky, and courier and logistics industries rely on FarEye to increase operational efficiencies in the last mile, and create superior customer delivery experiences.

“Last-mile delivery has emerged as a crucial aspect of the consumer experience,” said Al Contreras, customer innovation manager, Gordon Food Service. “We have been working with FarEye on an omnichannel last-mile strategy to give our customers more delivery choices such as same-day delivery, the option to choose their delivery timeslots, as well as real-time updates on the status of their orders with precision, which has led to higher satisfaction and repeat purchases.”

Gartner, Market Guide for Last Mile Delivery Technology Solutions, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Nathan Lease, December 13, 2022