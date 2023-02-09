Dell Precision 7670 – powerful, mobile workstation
Available to the channel from Drive Control Corporation (DCC), the new 16-inch Dell Precision 7670 is the company’s first workstation that ships with the CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module), Dell’s patented DDR5 memory form factor.
With CAMM, Dell is enabling a thinner chassis design without sacrificing performance – ideal for hybrid professionals that require powerful computing combined with mobility. Also, to reduce waste and extend the life cycle of products and materials, the CAMM is easily accessible for field repair.
The Dell 7670 offers advanced security elements to help prevent device tampering and intrusion, including:
- Chassis intrusion detection;
- Battery removal detection;
- Contact and contactless smart card readers;
- Traditional and FIPS-certified fingerprint readers; and
- An IR camera for login security.
“The new Dell 7670 offers high-end performance in a thin, easily transportable form factor. The workstation makes a compelling argument for the best of both worlds – office and remote working in one, optimised package,” says George Lodewick, Dell EMC Desktop and Notebook Specialist at DCC.
The Dell 7670 offers the following features:
- Intelligent performance – Intel Core i5-i9, up to 16 core (8P + 8E) (55W), up to 16GB NVIDIA RTX A5500, M.2 slots PCIe Gen 4 SSD (12TB)/RAID 5 support, up to 128GB of 4800MHz via CAMM, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type A and Type C Display Port.
- Dell Optimizer for Precision – provides high-end users with ExpressResponse, which optimises the performance of storage-heavy apps.
- Design – Pro 2.5 keyboard, large click pad, camera shutter, proximity and ambient light sensors and chassis intrusion sensor.
- Screen – up to 16:10, 4K (HDR500) OLED display with narrower bezel, 500nits, PremierColor, 100% DCI-P3, Touch and ComfortView Plus (LBL).
- Connectivity – ExpressConnect simultaneous multi-network connection for faster data and video downloads.
- Sustainability – EPEAT Gold Registered 100% recycled plastics and cardboard contained in packaging.