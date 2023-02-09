Dell Precision 7670 – powerful, mobile workstation

Available to the channel from Drive Control Corporation (DCC), the new 16-inch Dell Precision 7670 is the company’s first workstation that ships with the CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module), Dell’s patented DDR5 memory form factor.

With CAMM, Dell is enabling a thinner chassis design without sacrificing performance – ideal for hybrid professionals that require powerful computing combined with mobility. Also, to reduce waste and extend the life cycle of products and materials, the CAMM is easily accessible for field repair.

The Dell 7670 offers advanced security elements to help prevent device tampering and intrusion, including:

Chassis intrusion detection;

Battery removal detection;

Contact and contactless smart card readers;

Traditional and FIPS-certified fingerprint readers; and

An IR camera for login security.

“The new Dell 7670 offers high-end performance in a thin, easily transportable form factor. The workstation makes a compelling argument for the best of both worlds – office and remote working in one, optimised package,” says George Lodewick, Dell EMC Desktop and Notebook Specialist at DCC.

The Dell 7670 offers the following features: