Mavenir and i2i Systems Partner to Accelerate the Adoption of Open RAN in Türkiye

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and i2i Systems, a leading independent Business Support System (BSS) and 5G Network Software Provider for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), today announced a strategic partnership to drive collaboration for Open RAN in Türkiye.

Through this strategic partnership, i2i Systems and Mavenir intend to work on shared principles of importance for implementation and development of technology for Open RAN networks. Working in partnership across Mavenir’s fully containerized microservices solution portfolio, i2i Systems and Mavenir intend to adopt the necessary localization to accelerate the delivery and adoption of Open RAN.

"This partnership further strengthens the Open RAN ecosystem and is intended to deliver the appropriate level of localization required to accelerate the delivery and adoption of Open RAN in Türkiye. The collaboration with i2i Systems will support operators in building open and disaggregated architecture for containerized, cloud-native, AI-driven, automated networks," said BG Kumar, President of Mavenir’s Access Networks, Platforms, and MDE.

“Open RAN is a key market requirement for CSPs as they build their 5G networks. With Mavenir, i2i Systems intend to work closely with operators to adapt cloud-native containerized microservices Open RAN solutions to fit the local market requirements,” said Osman Meral, i2i Systems Chief Technical Officer. "With our shared vision for innovation and customer satisfaction, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique needs and requirements of CSPs in Türkiye."