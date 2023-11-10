American Tower Corporation’s Africa Operations to Boost MTN Nigeria's Connectivity Through Sustainable Agreement

American Tower Corporation's Africa operations (ATC Africa, or the Company), and MTN Nigeria, today announced that they have entered into a new agreement that is expected to enhance wireless connectivity across Nigeria.

Under the terms of the agreement, ATC Africa will facilitate new tenancies for MTN Nigeria over a multi-year period, commencing in the second half of 2024.The Company expects to meet MTN Nigeria's site requirements by leveraging ATC Africa's extensive portfolio of over 8,000 sites in Nigeria, a substantial portion of which already incorporate green energy solutions. Additionally, new sites will be deployed in accordance with ATC Africa's green site specifications.

Marek Busfy, Senior Vice President and CEO of ATC Africa expressed his enthusiasm about the announcement, stating , "We're thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with MTN Nigeria. We believe this agreement, which secures incremental lease-up on our existing portfolio and a strong development pipeline, clearly demonstrates the differentiated value ATC Africa can provide its customers through our quality of assets, leading build-to-suit capabilities, and best-in-class Power-as-a-Service and green site offerings."

This agreement marks a significant step towards expanding and improving wireless services in Nigeria while prioritising sustainability and responsible business practices.

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola shared, “Through this partnership with ATC Africa, we are setting the stage for a new era of connectivity in Nigeria, one that not only meets the growing demands of our customers but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility."