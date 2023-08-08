Forescout Named Innovation Leader by Frost & Sullivan in 2023 Network Access Control Frost Radar Report

Forescout, a global cybersecurity leader, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the top innovation leader in Network Access Control in the analyst firm’s Frost Radar Network Access Control 2023 report. The company achieved the leader distinction through its continued commitment to platform innovation and well-tailored technology roadmap that is enabling organizations around the globe to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and address their top security concerns.

This Frost Radar analyzes the Network Access Control industry, focusing on vendors whose solutions support unique policies on how and when endpoints connect to networks. This includes NAC products and services offering visibility into and control over endpoints attempting to connect or already connected to corporate networks. These solutions accurately identify and profile devices trying to connect to a network.

“Forescout’s scalable, enterprise-class NAC solution and focus on Zero Trust access enables organizations to take the next steps in their digital transformation journey without business disruption and effectively mitigate risks in a constantly evolving threat environment.” - Sarah Pavlik, Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan notes that organizations’ needs have evolved significantly over the past three years from solely on-premises to hybrid or fully remote network access requirements that vary around the globe. The varied work-issued and personal connected devices engaging with the network introduce more security risks that require advanced network protection. Further complicating matters are the challenges associated with integrating existing infrastructure and deploying NAC solutions in a diverse, evolving threat environment. The need for modern NAC solutions is more evident than ever and will fuel growth in this market segment over the next several years.

“This industry recognition reinforces why Forescout is the trusted mission-critical security partner for over 3,000 organizations around the world,” said Barry Mainz, CEO, Forescout. “The vendor agnostic approach we’ve believed in since day one enables organizations to get the most out of their security investments. Our industry leading NAC solution is the foundation for enabling proactive risk reduction as Forescout can deliver a comprehensive set of capabilities including extended detection and response (XDR) and risk and exposure management (REM) through the Forescout Platform.”

The 2023 NAC Frost Radar Report highlighted that Forescout:

Remains a top leader in the NAC industry and continues to own a significant portion of the market.

Provides complete visibility of all managed and unmanaged IT devices without cumbersome 802.1X configuration or lengthy infrastructure refreshes

Leverages techniques tailored specifically for IoT, OT and IoMT assets to eliminate network blind spots.

Possesses the capabilities to assess security posture in real time without solely relying on an agent. Enables security teams to detect and fix missing, broken and out-of-date security agents among organizations’ existing ecosystem of tools.

