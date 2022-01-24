Video: Dell sustainable devices
From our products and packaging to our supply chain, Dell Technologies strives to embed sustainability into all that we do.
Designing our way to a better future
From using leftover materials from the aerospace industry, to utilising new age bio-based materials, we look for every possible opportunity to shrink our devices’ footprint.
- We have utilised over 27 million pounds of sustainable materials in our products.
- Our products feature up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
- Across our client and infrastructure products, we currently have over 400 EPEAT registrations and counting.