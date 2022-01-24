BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Video: Dell sustainable devices

Issued by Dell Technologies
Johannesburg, 24 Jan 2022
From our products and packaging to our supply chain, Dell Technologies strives to embed sustainability into all that we do.

Designing our way to a better future

From using leftover materials from the aerospace industry, to utilising new age bio-based materials, we look for every possible opportunity to shrink our devices’ footprint.

  • We have utilised over 27 million pounds of sustainable materials in our products.
  • Our products feature up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
  • Across our client and infrastructure products, we currently have over 400 EPEAT registrations and counting.

