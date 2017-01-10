NETSCOUT helps Sub Saharan Africa IT decision-makers maximise the benefit of their information and communications technology investments

SPONSORED CONTENT

Networks Unlimited signs distribution agreement with NETSCOUT.

Networks Unlimited, a value-added distributor (VAD) with branches in South Africa and Africa, has announced its distribution agreement with NETSCOUT today and will now offer NETSCOUT's range of enterprise solutions to the Sub Saharan Africa market.

Networks Unlimited provides the latest and most superior of solutions within the converged technology, data centre, networking, and security landscapes, assisting businesses in transforming their technology to meet cloud, mobility, big data/analytics, and social business needs.

Africa represents high growth markets for NETSCOUT, as the company offers a broad portfolio of industry-leading products and solutions. Networks Unlimited will now make NETSCOUT products and solutions more widely available across the Sub Saharan market.

NETSCOUT's new VAD will distribute products that include NETSCOUT nGeniusONE, NETSCOUT PFS, and NETSCOUT AirMagnet Enterprise, along with the new "green" product: NETSCOUT OptiView XG tablet.

African IT industry professionals can discover how they can best utilise NETSCOUT products and services to get maximum value for their ICT investments.

"Our complete range of IT solutions have helped boost the productivity and efficiency of numerous organisations across the public and private sectors here in the region. We are pleased to partner with NETSCOUT, and strengthening Networks Unlimited's offerings in the market, while helping secure Africa's robust position in the connected world, by making NETSCOUT products more widely available in the market," commented Anton Jacobsz, managing director, Networks Unlimited.

Another key product that Networks Unlimited will introduce to the market is NETSCOUT's nGeniusONE Service Assurance platform. This patented ASI technology provides rapid and clear insights based on rich analysis, metrics and views into applications, service enablers, server transactions, user communities, and the network itself.

Networks Unlimited is delighted to also introduce NETSCOUT's best-in-class, award-winning solutions, which offers top-down contextual workflows, reducing mean-time-to-knowledge, helping companies triage problems quickly.

"NETSCOUT's service assurance and cybersecurity solutions are helping service providers, enterprises and government agencies from around the world drive ROI on their network and broader IT initiatives while reducing the tangible risks associated with downtime, poor service quality and compromised security, added Abhishek Hajra, regional director, Middle East and Africa, NETSCOUT.

"We are pleased to partner with Networks Unlimited as one of our key EMEA value-added distributors, and deepen our reach by bringing our products and solutions to customers in the Sub Saharan Africa region."

NETSCOUT is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions. The company is committed to supporting IT teams in Africa to help their organisations manage diverse complexities in an increasingly digital economy that is struggling to deal with large-scale traffic, while supporting decision makers in this highly agile and automated connected world.

NetScout Systems NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) is a market leader in real-time service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NetScout's Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NetScout delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. To learn more, visit www.netscout.com. Networks Unlimited Networks Unlimited is a value-added distributor, offering the best and latest solutions within the converged technology, data centre, networking, and security landscapes. The company distributes best-of-breed products, including Arbor Networks, Fortinet, F5, Mellanox, NetScout, ProLabs, Rackmount, RSA, Rubrik and Tintri. The product portfolio provides solutions from the edge to the data centre, and addresses key areas such as cloud networking and integration, WAN optimisation, application performance management, application delivery networking, WiFi-, mobile- and networking security, load balancing, data centre in-a-box, and storage for virtual machines. Since its formation in 1994, Networks Unlimited has continually adapted to today's progressively competitive and evolving marketplace, and has reaped the benefits by being a leading value-added distributor (VAD) within the Sub-Saharan Africa market. Networks Unlimited complies with the South African Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) guidelines as a Level 4 Contributor.



