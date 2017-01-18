RNSS celebrates 20 years as a SYSPRO partner

SPONSORED CONTENT

RN Software Support (RNSS) recently marked two decades as a SYSPRO partner. According to the software company's MD and owner, Ruben Nayagar: "Our aim is to install and support a world-class business solution and maximise our clients' benefits in ensuring maximum return on investment."

RNSS is an authorised partner and distributor of SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, which provides a fully integrated business software solution for every facet of a business, from accounts to manufacturing and distribution.

"We look for opportunities in the business for customers in regards to SYSPRO implementation and for firms looking to achieve high productivity growth in their businesses. We combine the right skill with the right expertise in order to gain the desired outcome from their ERP system. We believe, like SYSPRO, that simplification in both process and business can go a long way."

The benefits of SYSPRO is that they boast efficiencies and system accuracies on manufacturing, shop floor and data collection, says Nayagar. "We have been one of the very early adopters of SQL from Unix platforms, which has changed the growth rates of product sales cycles versus, in some cases, stagnated business cycles in the industry – by selling value-add, we have gone against the grain in market conditions."

He says among the other major milestones in technology change was the adoption of e.net architecture within the business. "The future of SYSPRO resides with the combination of .net with "core" SYSPRO with the introduction of workflow, which will make SYSPRO competitive to other major ERP vendors. We have come a long way from the blue screens of the 80s, and with mobile communications like Expresso, we will join the global village very soon," he concluded.

RNSS has sold and supported the SYSPRO system as an independent contractor since 1996. Today, the company has a 130-strong client base across South Africa, with clients ranging from listed entities such as Bidvest and AstraPak to industry leader Golden Era group and family-owned organisations.

RNSS also offers opportunities for customers to boost their SYSPRO knowledge through courses at its training centre.

SYSPRO looks forward to continuing its partnership with RNSS for the next 20 years.

SYSPRO SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimised performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or from a mobile device. SYSPRO's strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a personal commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success. With nearly 40 years of experience, SYSPRO has more than 15 000 licensed companies in over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.syspro.com and www.rnsoftware.co.za.



