The dangers of free WiFi

ITWeb Security Summit 2017 Registration is already open for the ITWeb Security Summit 2017, with six international plenary speakers, #SS17HACK launch, four training courses to choose from, and much more. For the complete agenda, click here.

WiFi, and more especially free WiFi, is becoming more prevalent in South Africa's largest cities. In an article published by Fin24 in June 2016, Tshwane and Cape Town are the current leaders in the race to deploy WiFi but the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality also launched an ambitious programme in 2015. Project Isizwe also gave the mandate to replicate its Tshwane model in Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg and Mangaung. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter to us who deploys free WiFi, it only matters that it happens. The future of our country depends on unfettered and equal access to information," says Telecoms entrepreneur Alan Knott-Craig.

Tiyani Nghonyama, COO and CTO of Geekulcha, tells us there is a saying that "he who finds free WiFi, finds a good thing". It is easy to find free WiFi these days. The major metros are providing WiFi to citizens with efforts to accelerate their digital transformation plans.

But we need to be on the alert, because as more people use free WIFi, the question of security consciousness rises with the uptick in usage. Educating the public on the pitfalls of using these public WiFi hotspots is an imperative and one that isn't being taken seriously enough. Nghonyama says: "It is the responsibility of the user to ensure safe usage, but WiFi providers need to invest in public service responsibility as much as possible."

The exorbitant cost of data, which continues to fluctuate, pushes people to the most feasible option, especially for those who are looking for a cost-effective method to search for jobs, do their banking and continue with their way of life online.

What can we do to protect this way of life while, at the same time, protecting points of access from a cyber security perspective?

"Perhaps we need to increase efforts of public education, do people really do better when they know better? Do we only act based on experience?" comments Nghonyama. The threat is real and it is important that the public know what to look out for and what do to secure themselves when using free WiFi hotspots.

Tiyani Nghonyama, COO and CTO, Geekulcha and #SS17HACK partner.

Nghonyama lists some precautions someone using a free WiFI hotspot should always take:

* disable sharing settings before connecting to a public WiFi network, otherwise anyone in the vicinity could hack into your PC;

* use a virtual private network;

* disable the default setting that automatically connects to any available WiFi hotspot, not doing so will seriously endanger privacy;

* create an encrypted connection using a browser extension such as HTTPS Everywhere;

* keep your apps updated but do this on secure networks not using free public access WiFi;

* don't use the same password across platforms i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Gmail etc;

* turn on your Firewall;

* run anti-virus software; and

* log off any services that you signed on to.

Too much of a good thing, such as free WiFi, can be problematic. The Security Summit through the SS17HACK will seek to bring more public consciousness, build an army of skills and stimulate an environment of innovative solutions for infosec in public areas.



