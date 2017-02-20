Accenture to create 15 000 jobs in US

Accenture will invest $1.4 billion to train its employees.

Accenture will create 15 000 "highly skilled" new jobs in the US, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist US technology visa programme under president Donald Trump.

The company, which is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, said the new jobs would increase the company's US workforce by 30% to more than 65 000 by the end of 2020.

Accenture has more than 394 000 employees, of which about 140 000 are in India.

IT services companies have come under the spotlight after Trump said his administration would focus on creating more jobs for US workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of jobs abroad.

Major IT service companies, particularly those based in India, fly engineers to the US using H-1B visas to service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the visa programme to replace US jobs.

India'sservices industry is also concerned about a bill introduced in the US Congress seeking to double the salary paid to H-1B visa-holders which would dramatically increase the costs for the companies employing them.

Accenture said on Friday it would invest $1.4 billion to train its employees and would open 10 innovation centres in some US cities.

The company's US business accounted for 46% of its total revenue for the year ended 31 August.

