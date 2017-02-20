AccTech offers Annata's range of solutions

SPONSORED CONTENT

Perfect solution for automotive, equipment, rental and fleet management.

AccTech Systems has partnered with Annata to offer Annata Dynamics Integrated Dealer Management Solution (IDMS), a Microsoft Dynamics 365 certified solution. Ideal for the African marketplace, Annata Dynamics IDMS is a flexible, fully integrated solution for materials handling, forestry, construction, agriculture and equipment companies.

Whether from a manufacturing, import, dealer or after-sales perspective, the Annata Dynamics IDMS solution has comprehensive functionality to support an entire end-to-end business.

Annata Dynamics IDMS draws on many decades of experience and best practice knowledge gained from working with leading brands, companies and co-operatives in aforementioned sectors.

The solution is deeply embedded into Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations and uses many of its standard features as the base to create extensive additional functions specifically designed to support equipment and machinery businesses around the world.

AccTech Systems CEO Tertius Zitzke says Annata Dynamics IDMS places the machine or device at the heart of the ERP solution – enabling full tracking throughout its entire life cycle. "This is certainly something that few ERP solutions can offer and it is extremely important if you are involved in the development, sale or service of a complex and very costly piece of equipment."

"Annata Dynamics IDMS brings many benefits to your business. Having all of the most important processes supported within a single solution increases transparency and enables quick decision-making," he explains.

More importantly, if one has an old disparate system that is supporting the business, this solution will be a giant leap forward in terms of simplifying hardware infrastructure, maintenance and lowering one's total cost of ownership.

IDMS will increase productivity in planning, manufacturing, sales and all aspects of after-sales service, including full parts and warranty claims management. Cloud functionality is also included if this is a future requirement for one's business.

"Effective management and scheduling of resources, whether production or service-based, deployment of various production strategies and controlling material usage and waste helps your business provide quality products and customer service that help grow your business," he adds.

If bringing the entire operation into a single solution is not a short-term option, then the open system architecture enables better interaction with other systems across the organisation, leading to increased productivity gains, better data quality and more ease of interacting with suppliers. Improved performance and visibility will also streamline operations.

Among the wide-ranging features, the solution offers centralised product and service management, including bill of materials, formulas and product variants. It also offers product release management for individual entities within the system and the ability to configure machines during the sales process using the built-in product configurator.

The manufacturing features of Annata Dynamics IDMS supports the assembly of vehicles and machinery where components are shipped from the manufacturer. It is fully integrated with Dynamics 365 inventory management, master planning and quality management and supports green manufacturing and assembly, monitoring materials waste, water consumption, energy usage, carbon footprint and other related costs.

The solution handles all key business processes during the cradle-to-grave life cycle of a machine and allows users to create self-service reports or view standard reports or KPI measures. Through the use of standard data cubes, which are designed to provide timely and valuable business performance information, the Annata approach is to simplify business analysis with built-in tools that are immediately available.

"Approach tasks and processes more efficiently and effectively in a single solution and, at the same time, increase your understanding of the driving factors behind your business," he concludes.

