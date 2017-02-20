Optimised, fast, affordable business printing - HP OfficeJet Pro 8218

The new HP OfficeJet Pro 8218 printer, distributed by Drive Control Corporation (DCC), is optimised to control costs and business printing with its comprehensive fleet-wide print management software.
Incorporating HP's Web Jetadmin, businesses can take control of their printing environments from one central location that in turn allows for fast, high-quality and affordable colour printing.
Says Caron de Fortier, HP Printer and Supplies Business Unit Manager at DCC: "Print management is a key feature in today's streamlined and cost-sensitive business environments. Our resellers will be able offer their customers a printer that has been designed to offer quick and high-quality colour printing without having to deal with escalating costs."
Furthermore, the device includes fast, two-sided printing and Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Adobe PDF files can be printed directly from a USB drive.
Additional HP OfficeJet Pro 8218 features include:
* Increased paper capacity up to 500 sheets with the included second 250-sheet paper tray;
* A 5.08cm display with keypad that is intuitive and easy to use;
* Increased printing options with HP PCL 6, HP PCL 5c, HP PS, and scalable TrueType fonts; and
* Print up to three times as many pages with original HP high-yield ink cartridges.
The HP OfficeJet Pro 8218 ships with a free three-year hardware warranty; register within 31 days of purchase to qualify. Ts & Cs apply: www.hp.com/za/hp3yearwarranty.
