Optimised, fast, affordable business printing - HP OfficeJet Pro 8218

Available to the South African channel from DCC.

The new HP OfficeJet Pro 8218 printer.

The new HP OfficeJet Pro 8218 printer, distributed by Drive Control Corporation (DCC), is optimised to control costs and business printing with its comprehensive fleet-wide print management software.

Incorporating HP's Web Jetadmin, businesses can take control of their printing environments from one central location that in turn allows for fast, high-quality and affordable colour printing.

Says Caron de Fortier, HP Printer and Supplies Business Unit Manager at DCC: "Print management is a key feature in today's streamlined and cost-sensitive business environments. Our resellers will be able offer their customers a printer that has been designed to offer quick and high-quality colour printing without having to deal with escalating costs."

The OfficeJet Pro 8218 also offers mobile printing; users can print documents and photos more directly from myriad smartphones and tablets, without accessing the company network.

Furthermore, the device includes fast, two-sided printing and Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Adobe PDF files can be printed directly from a USB drive.

Additional HP OfficeJet Pro 8218 features include:

* Increased paper capacity up to 500 sheets with the included second 250-sheet paper tray;

* A 5.08cm display with keypad that is intuitive and easy to use;

* Increased printing options with HP PCL 6, HP PCL 5c, HP PS, and scalable TrueType fonts; and

* Print up to three times as many pages with original HP high-yield ink cartridges.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8218 ships with a free three-year hardware warranty; register within 31 days of purchase to qualify. Ts & Cs apply: www.hp.com/za/hp3yearwarranty.



